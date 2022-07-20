MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – How do you beat the heat? That’s the question we asked our News 8 viewers to find out ways to stay cool as the hot weather continues.

“Quassy is the cool spot to be!” said George Frantzis, co-owner of Quassy Amusement and Waterpark in Middlebury.

From the rides, to the lake, to the waterpark, Quassy Amusement and Waterpark in Middlebury was packed on Wednesday.

“I’m going to the waterpark for my friend Mason’s birthday,” 5-year-old Anthony told News 8.

In New Britain, people visited Frisbie’s Dairy Barn for a sweet treat to cool down.

“On a hot day, this is definitely the place to come to!” said Jayda Velez, who stopped by to get ice cream. “It’s a good environment in there too, it just tastes the best!”

As the hot stretch continues, many are choosing to stay inside. At Callahan’s Bowl-O-Rama in Newington, dozens of people spent the afternoon bowling.

“I love it because it’s so hot out there!” said Peggy Spelas, of Rocky Hill. “My house isn’t that cool, either. So, it’s nice to come here! I enjoy bowling, I love it!”

At Colt Park in Hartford, the pool was the place to be.

“What’s been your favorite part of the day?” asked News 8 reporter Eva Zymaris.

“Going into the pool and playing Marco Polo,” answered 6-year-old Payton, of Hartford.

Splash pads and the beach were also popular choices.

How are you beating this heat? Let us know by sending us a photo or suggestion at ReportIt@wtnh.com.