Beating the heat by exercising early

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With temperatures on the rise, if you needed to do something outside, hopefully you planned ahead.

From the New Haven Green to the West Haven Boarwalk, to the Farmington Canal trail in Hamden, they were out trying to beat the heat. In these dog days of summer, everyone knows to get their exercise done early in the day.

“Gotta get the run in early and then head back home and log on and get the work done,” said Hamden resident Angel Mattioli as the took off for a run on the Farmington Canal trail around 7:30 a.m.

“Definitely now, before it gets hotter,” said Bob Skolozdra of Hamden, as he cooled down from his run in the same place. “You know, this is actually really comfortable.”

Comfortable in the early morning hours, when Hamden resident Don Weeks was walking there, too. He recently had 2 back surgeries. He needs to exercise as part of his recovery.

“I’ve been housebound, with physical therapists coming to the house, but there’s just a limit to how much you can do inside your home,” said Weeks.

You need to be careful when exercising, however. That is something West Haven resident Peter Trenchard knows all too well.

“Been in the hospital for 2 days because I got dehydrated, so I’m very mindful of that,” he said during a morning stroll on the boardwalk. He was exercising before 7 a.m., and he and his wife will not be going back out once things heat up.

“We go early in the morning just to avoid the heat,” said Trenchard. “It’s just too hot down here otherwise.”

New Haven designated public libraries as cooling centers, and officials advise anyone coming out to the Lisa Lisa concert on the Green Saturday: hydrate before and during the concert. So drink up, and if you can’t take the heat, get inside with the air conditioning.

“Oh absolutely. Definitely,” Weeks said. “I don’t know if I’ll be going out for the rest of the day.”

In fact, he says he might not be going out much for the whole weekend with the temperatures we are expecting.

