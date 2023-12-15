It is going to be another bright day across the state. Luckily, it’ll be a bit milder with highs in the low 50s this afternoon! The start of the weekend looks great with lots of sunshine and highs near 50°. By Sunday, we will be tracking our next storm system. Right now, expect rain to develop around dinnertime on Sunday and continue through Monday. There will be bouts of heavy rain at times, which means street/basement/river flooding will become likely. In addition to the rain, winds will pick up, gusting between 35 to potentially 50 MPH. Isolated power outages are possible.

Today: Plenty of sunshine. Mild, highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50°.

Sunday: Becoming cloudy with rain developing late in the day. Highs in the low 50s. Rain and wind overnight.

Monday: Bouts of heavy rain with winds gusting between 35 to 50 MPH. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of lingering showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.