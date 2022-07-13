BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Berlin Fair is undergoing some positive changes for its 2022 dates. The fair will now last four days, and more vendors, food and entertainment will be provided.

The fair will host a “Berlin’s Got Talent” event, a new martini tent and more.

The dates for the Berlin Fair are below:

Thursday, Sep. 15: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 16: 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 17: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 18: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Head to the Berlin fair website to learn more!