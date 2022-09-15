BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Fairs and festivals are in full swing as the weather starts to get cooler! Are you ready for all the fried food, fun, and games?

The Berlin Fair kicks off Thursday night at 4 p.m.

The fair will last until Sunday at 7 p.m. and will offer a host of things including demolition derbies, crafts, games, fair food, and rides!

The fair started in 1882 and was held until 1919. It was brought back to life in 1948 by The Berlin Lions Club. Funds raised by the Berlin Lions Club have been used to support youth and adult activities in Berlin and the surrounding community.

The fair is held annually in September.

The Berlin Police Department is advising motorists that there will be significant traffic delays due to the fair in the area of Wethersfield Road, Beckley Road, Berlin Street, and Route 372. Delays should also be expected on all streets including the Berlin Turnpike through Sunday.

Weekend parking at the fairgrounds fills quickly, so everyone is encouraged to use the free shuttle lots located at Assa Abloy and Eversource headquarters.

Admission for adults on Thursday is $10 and on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday is $15. Children 11 and under are free.

The fair runs on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

