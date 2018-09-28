Berlin High School gears up for the Game of the Week

It is a big night for football fans and players in Connecticut!
Early Friday morning, football teams and excited students were already gearing up ahead of Friday Night Lights.
We’re live in Berlin with a little game of the week action – coming up at 6am on @WTNH !!! 🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/N5l4yyHG7b— Sarah Cody (@SarahCodyMedia) September 28, 2018
This Friday night’s Game of the Week is Berlin High School against Plainville High School.
Let’s all give it up for @SarahCodyMedia getting the #BERLIN football players and cheerleaders pumped up for tonight’s #GameoftheWeek! They’re playing #Plainville tonight. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/Atxc7aKQid— Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) September 28, 2018
News 8’s Sarah Cody was in Berlin where all the action will kick off this evening in the video above.