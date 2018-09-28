Berlin High School gears up for the Game of the Week

Breaking News
It is a big night for football fans and players in Connecticut! 

Early Friday morning, football teams and excited students were already gearing up ahead of Friday Night Lights.

This Friday night’s Game of the Week is Berlin High School against Plainville High School.

News 8’s Sarah Cody was in Berlin where all the action will kick off this evening in the video above.
 

