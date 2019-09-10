Berlin honoring those who served in Vietnam War

Breaking News
West Hartford police: 12-year-old calls 911 on burglar, neighbor pins him down until officers arrive
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The State Commissioner of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Thomas Saadi, joined the Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz Monday for the Berlin Vietnam-era veterans awards ceremony.

The event remembered and honored those who served in the Vietnam war and gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Henry Stefanowicz, a Vietnam vet who spoke at the event said, “All of us have been given two great gifts: the gift of life, given to us by our parents, and for us the gift of freedom, given to us by every soldier who has ever fought for the United States of America.”

Connecticut lost 612 service members in the Vietnam War.

