BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Berlin police investigates an armed robbery at a Citgo gas station on New Britain Road Wednesday morning.

Police say the male displayed a handgun.

Police say the man was wearing a mask and a black hoodie.

According to police, the male was last seen on Route 9 north in Cromwell driving a stolen car with license plate #898CYJ.

