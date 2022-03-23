(STACKER) – Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Connecticut using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. University of Connecticut – Avery Point (Groton)

– Acceptance rate: 94% (1010-1200 SAT)

– Net Price: $7,488

#9. University of New Haven (West Haven)

– Acceptance rate: 83% (1030-1220 SAT)

– Net Price: $34,353

#8. University of Saint Joseph (West Hartford)

– Acceptance rate: 77% (1000-1230 SAT)

– Net Price: $21,602

#7. Quinnipiac University (Hamden)

– Acceptance rate: 70% (1090-1260 SAT)

– Net Price: $41,636

#6. Connecticut College (New London)

– Acceptance rate: 37% (1310-1450 SAT)

– Net Price: $40,707

#5. Trinity College – Connecticut (Hartford)

– Acceptance rate: 33% (1300-1450 SAT)

– Net Price: $27,829

#4. Fairfield University (Fairfield)

– Acceptance rate: 57% (1210-1350 SAT)

– Net Price: $39,546

#3. University of Connecticut (Storrs)

– Acceptance rate: 49% (1200-1410 SAT)

– Net Price: $20,042

#2. Wesleyan University (Middletown)

– Acceptance rate: 16% (1300-1480 SAT)

– Net Price: $21,853

#1. Yale University (New Haven)

– Acceptance rate: 6% (1460-1570 SAT)

– Net Price: $18,073

