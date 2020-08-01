Bicyclist in serious condition after falling from side of bridge, authorities say

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist sustained serious injuries after falling from the side of a bridge while attempting to cross it Friday night in Plainfield.

According to officials, personnel of the Plainfield Police Department, Central Village Fire Department, American Legion Ambulance, and KB Ambulance arrived at 16 Water Street in Central Village at 9:05 p.m. on a report of an injured bicyclist.

The bicyclist identified as Nathaniel Laskarzewski, 27, of Central Village, was riding along the railroad tracks headed southbound when he attempted to cross over the railroad bridge, but ultimately lost control of his bicycle falling 30 feet from the side of the bridge alongside the Moosup River, investigators determined.

Laskarzewksi was brought to Rhode Island Hospital via Lifestar for treatment of serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.