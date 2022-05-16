STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A big honor on Monday for three Stamford firefighters.

President Joe Biden presented them the Department of Justice Medal of Valor for their bravery and heroism during an icy water rescue last year.

“Firefighters Jon Colandro, Michael Rosero, and Chad Titus of the Stamford, CT Fire Department drove into freezing water during a blizzard to rescue two trapped occupants of a truck that was sinking. After rescuing one victim, the truck fully submerged. The rescuers broke a window while underwater and successfully pulled the remaining passenger out to safety,” Biden said.

The Medal of Valor is the highest award for public safety officers.