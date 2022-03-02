(WTNH) – President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night and said the state of our union is strong. But the speech comes at a time of war abroad and turmoil here at home.

Usually, the State of the Union address focuses more on a president’s domestic agenda, but the invasion of Ukraine forced Biden to talk a lot about foreign policy, as well.

Many in the audience wore Ukrainian colors of blue and yellow in support of the people of Ukraine, now fighting for their lives against the advancing Russian army. In his speech, Biden announced a new ban on Russian planes from American airspace. That had both sides of the aisle on their feet applauding.

When it came to other topics, the response was much more partisan. Some ‘boos’ were heard from the Republican side of the House when Biden touted the success of the American Rescue Plan, and with inflation at a 40-year high, Biden promised to try to get prices under control.

“Too many families are struggling to keep up with their bills. I get that. That’s why my top priority is getting prices under control,” Biden said.

Biden talked about the positive impact his massive infrastructure spending bill will have, but there have certainly been setbacks in the last year. The president’s Build Back Better social plan, voting rights legislation, and gun reform have all stalled in Congress. In all, Biden declared that the state of the union is strong, adding that is because the American people are strong.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave the Republican response speech. She said the state of our union is in crisis.