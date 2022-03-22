NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged U.S. companies to make sure their digital doors are locked tight because of “evolving intelligence” that Russia is considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as the war in Ukraine continues.

Addressing corporate CEOs at their quarterly meeting, Biden told the business leaders they have a “patriotic obligation” to harden their systems against such attacks. He said federal assistance is available, should they want it, but that the decision is theirs alone.

Biden said the administration has issued “new warnings that, based on evolving intelligence, Russia may be planning a cyberattack against us. … The magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is fairly consequential, and it’s coming.”

The president said the federal government is “doing its part” to prepare for an attack and warned the private-sector CEOs that it also is in the national interest that they do the same.

“As a nation, no, we are not prepared,” Nwaj Tech CEO Scott Gombar said. “Not even close.”

Connecticut’s Chief Information Officer Jeff Brown is preparing for cyberattacks in Washington, D.C.

“Either you’re in war or you’re preparing for war,” Brown said.

In one of their simulations, hackers attempt to gain control of the state’s power grid.

“They throw all these scenarios out at you to just give you a real-world flavor and so you know what are you going to do,” Brown said.

You don’t have to be an IT expert to have strong cyber defenses, but you do have to be constantly vigilant online. Cyber experts say phishing scams are the most common cause of data breaches globally.

“You could have the greatest security in the world, but if one human link in the chain decides to click on an ad that’s not an Amazon ad, you just exposed everything,” Gombar said.

Gombar recommends using different passwords with at least 15 characters, backing up your data, enabling multi-factor authentication, and using trusted antimalware software on your devices.

Most of the personal information that gets stolen, Gombar says, gets sold on the dark web, the black market of the internet.

Biden’s top cybersecurity aide, Anne Neuberger, said Russia’s cyberattacks against Ukraine are ongoing, though she did not provide specifics. She said the Biden administration has made clear there will be consequences if Russia engages with the U.S. in cyberspace.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.