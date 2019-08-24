Big E unveils new, over-the-top foods for 2019 fair

Everyone knows the Big E is the place to go to for the craziest foods you’ll eat all year, so we are getting a peek at this year’s new menu items.

You’ve had a banana split, how about a barbecue split? This boat of mashed potatoes and cole slaw between two pork ribs comes from longtime Big E vendor Porky’s Barbecue.

“You have to reinvent things sometimes and that’s how we landed on the barbecue split,” said owner Vito Marotta.

Chompers is a vendor known for their deep fried, bite sized treats. This year they’re offering Chicken, Bacon and Cheese.

It’s not all deep fried though. This year, you’ll find a new healthy option offering Mediterranean favorites like falafel wraps and spanikopita.

“In Lebabnon, in the Mediterranean, this is fair food. It’s street food,” said George Noujaim, owner of Noujaim’s Mediterranean Foods.

You’ve heard of Frosé, now you can try Friesling — a frozen cocktail made with Reisling, vodka and white cranberry.

It’s not a trip to New England’s Fair without the famous Big E Creampuff, but this year they’ve made it even sweeter with some chocolate ganache on top.

The Big E kicks off September 13.