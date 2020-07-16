Big East conference limits fall sports to conference games only; UConn football not impacted

NEW YORK, NY (WTNH) — Due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big East Conference announced Thursday that 2020 fall sports schedules will not include any non-conference competition.

The announcement has no impact on the 2020 UConn football schedule because UConn’s football team will be competing as an independent as the Big East does not include football competition. UConn will continue to explore possible scenarios for the 2020 season.

The Huskies did lose two football games from their schedule earlier this month when the Big Ten conference also announced it would only play conference opponents this fall. UConn had been scheduled to play Illinois and Indiana – both are Big Ten programs.

The sports affected are men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, cross country and field hockey. The Big East’s plans for the 2020-21 winter and spring sports seasons remain unaffected at this time. The UConn basketball teams will be affected by the decision on winter sports when one is made.