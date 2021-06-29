Big Y holding hiring event at all locations; offering $50 gift card and end of summer bonus

(WTNH) — Big Y is holding a massive hiring event Tuesday across all of its locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Applicants can go to a nearby store or distribution center for an interview between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday. Those hired on the spot can get a $50 gift card of their choice, including Apple, Big Y or Spotify.

Every Big Y employee, including those hired through Tuesday’s event, will receive a paycheck bonus in September after working through the summer.

Full-time supermarket openings include bakery, meat, seafood, in-store kitchen, and deli, department managers and assistant department managers, overnight stock clerks.

Part-time positions are open in all departments. Big Y Express Gas and Convenience openings include managers, assistant managers, head cashiers and clerks. Table and Vine has openings in all departments. Fresh and Local Distribution Center openings include selectors, porters and equipment operators.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply in advance.