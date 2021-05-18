Bill known as ‘Jennifer’s Law’ passes 35-1 in State Senate

(WTNH) — SB 1091, the bill known as “Jennifer’s Law”, has passed in a 35-1 vote in State Senate on Tuesday.

A bill was first introduced by Senator Alex Kasser for the purpose of modernizing the definition of domestic violence in Connecticut. More specifically, to recognize the full scope of coercive controlling both physical and non-physical.

This bill was combined with another that dealt more with restraining orders. The bill broadens the scope, but it’s now called, “An act concerning a study of criminal laws of this state.”

This is breaking news. Stay tuned for updates.

