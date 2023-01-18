(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name.

State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation.

The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The dill directs the state’s Department of Transportation and Energy and Environmental Protection to update their official lists containing the names of Connecticut’s rivers.

The 15-mile river was originally known as the Pequot River after the Pequot Indians.

The Thames River flows through Groton, Montville, Ledyard and Norwich.