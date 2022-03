(WTNH) – Outdoor dining became popular during the pandemic, and it looks like it’s here to stay. The state Senate passed the bill on Wednesday 34 to 0.

It allows for extended outdoor dining and retail to continue through the end of April of 2023. During the pandemic, cities and towns were able to loosen zoning laws, which allowed restaurants to provide more outdoor seating to customers looking to social distance.

The bill now heads to Governor Ned Lamont, who has already said he supports it.