HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative has proposed a bill that will prohibit open alcoholic beverages in cars.

Under current law in the state, passengers in a car over the age of 21 are allowed to drink and have open alcohol containers.

State Representative Mitch Blinsky has proposed a bill to prohibit alcoholic beverage containers in cars. This would mean that no one will be allowed to have an open alcoholic beverage container within the passenger area of a car while the car is on a highway in Connecticut. The bill does not specify if cars will be allowed to have an open alcoholic beverages in the passenger area while on municipal roads.

The bill states the purpose of the proposal is to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities resulting from drivers operating under the influence of alcohol.

The proposal has been referred to the transportation committee.