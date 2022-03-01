(WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced on Monday that bird flu has been detected in wild ducks in the state.

DEEP is working closely with USDA, DOAG, and DPH to continue to monitor the situation.

According to the USDA, 9 ducks in New Haven County were detected to have the bird flu on Feb 23. One duck was detected in New London County on Feb. 16 and 20 ducks in Middlesex County were detected to have the virus on Feb. 16.

According to DEEP, as birds migrate the disease can spread to new areas. People who own chickens or other game birds should be aware of and report anything out of the ordinary.

Anyone who suspects their poultry may have died from unknown causes is asked to contact the State Veterinarian at 860-713-2505 or email ctstate.vet@ct.gov. Signs of the bird flu include depression, decreased feed and water consumption, decreased egg production, soft or misshapen eggs, and respiratory signs.

