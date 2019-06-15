Birmingham looks to fight crime with community through ‘Peace in the Park’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT)– Birmingham Police say crime can go up as much as 42% during the summer months.

BPD Chief Patrick Smith says more specifically, homicides go up.

This year, the city, police, firefighters, and other community organizations are coming together to help curb crime.

Peace in the Park events have been scheduled all summer long.

Friday night, a crowd gathered at Legion Field to play basketball, dance, play in bounce houses, eat, and other activities.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin says everything about the event is intentional.

He says the basketball games are important.

“For young people to be out here, engaging with others, playing firefighters, playing with police officers, it builds relationships and trust,” says Woodfin.

Chief Smith says community engagement is equally as important as law enforcement when it comes to stopping violence.

“We recognize that we can’t fight crime just by enforcement alone. We fight crime by building relationships within the community and also by working with the community, because it takes a holistic approach to resolving crime in the city.”

You can see more from the event in the Facebook Live below.

