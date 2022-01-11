Bitter cold temperatures closing COVID-19 testing sites

Conn. (WTNH) – Bitter cold temperatures are closing down COVID-19 testing sites across the state on Tuesday and the following days.

There will be no COVID testing at Dodd Stadium in Norwich or the City of Groton Municipal building.

The site at the Crystal Mall in Waterford will be closed on Wednesday.

Due to the weather, the outdoor testing site at the Brass Mill Mall and Municipal Stadium in Waterbury will be closed on Tuesday. There will be an additional walk-up testing site at the Travel Center on Bank Street on Tuesday.