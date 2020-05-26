Black and Puerto Rican Caucus visit, support healthcare workers on Memorial Day

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of Connecticut’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus spent their Memorial Day visiting healthcare workers in nursing homes and supporting them during the present tough times of the pandemic.

Lawmakers want to highlight the inequities facing communities of color with COVID-19 and how it’s directly impacting frontline workers in those communities.

“We care about the,, we want to bring attention, we want to make sure they have PPE. Get hazard, have a place to rest in-between shifts. We ‘re fighting for them. They may not see it, but it’s important for them to know.”

The Black and Puerto Rican Caucus made stops at nursing homes in cities all across the state.