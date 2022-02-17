NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Many men find the topic of mental health taboo to talk about particularly in the African American community.

Suffering in silence can lead to various mental health disorders. The mayo clinic describes some of the conditions as depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, eating disorders and addictive behaviors.

“As Black Men we were raised to be strong. You can’t show emotions,” said Michael Mason of Hartford.

Not knowing how to deal with a tough childhood environment is what led to Michael’s struggles as a child. He was diagnosed with impulse behavior and post-traumatic stress disorder.

In America, the image of someone with a mental health problem is often a homeless person, or a celebrity going through rehab, but not according to health officials. Most people with mental health issues are just average people.

Steven Hoffler, a psychotherapist and professor at Southern Connecticut shared that black men often go undiagnosed or refuse to acknowledge a problem exists.

“First of all there’s a stigma of mental illness, again across most groups,” Hoffler said. “And of course, there is the history of and legacy of slavery and how that has impacted African American communities.”

Hoffler stated that finding a comfort zone to discuss the challenges is key to the healing process. For some people that may look like going to a mental healthcare provider while others may seek spiritual guidance.

“The church has played exactly that, a critical role. And they’re out in the community as well. Everyone is not coming into the four walls anymore,” continued Hoffler.

Many men are finding themselves at ease at the local barbershop. For more than twenty years Octavious McAuley has heard it all as the owner of Pro Style Barber Shop in New Haven.

“As I’ve experienced it, men will generally talk easier about private or sensitive topics when they are around other men discussing the same topic,” said McAuley.

One of the shop’s regular customers Roosevelt Bolden shared his experience discussing mental health over the years.

“When you hear about things happening to other people, it’s easy to deal with, because you know you’re not the only one,” Bolden said. “Because a lot of time as men you think you’re the only one. And you think it’s going to take away from your Manhood. When I was younger and going to the doctor would ask me if there was anything I wanted to talk about. I’d say no doc I’m fine. With my youth, I thought I could handle things. But at this age now, I don’t wait for the doctor to ask me.”

When Mr. Bolden is not talking to the doctor or barber, he is easing his troubled mind with help from a higher power. The hope is to wash away the stigma and the shame.

“That word shame,” Bolden continued. “It can cause people to either live longer or die younger.”

For members of the Black community who wish to find specific resources on mental health can be found on the Black Mental Health Alliance website or phone number at (410) 338-2642.

Those interested in general mental health resources, you can contact the National Alliance on Mental Health on their website or by contacting their helpline which can be reached at 800-950-NAMI or by texting 741741.

If you are having a mental health emergency contact and experiencing suicidal thoughts or ideation, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or on their website.