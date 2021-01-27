Black teens in NC say neighbor blocked them at dead end, told them they didn’t look like they belonged

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two North Carolina teens accused a neighbor of blocking them into a dead end and telling them they did not look like they belonged in the neighborhood.

Now, the parents of one of those teens are planning to file a civil lawsuit against the neighbor.

Taylor Harris’ mom, Sharon Broadie, took to social media to talk about the Jan. 16 incident. Her Facebook post has been shared more than 300 times.

Harris, 17, and her friend said they were getting ready to take photos of themselves in her car when an angry neighbor approached them in the typically quiet Thomasville neighborhood.

“We hadn’t even gotten out of the car yet; that’s how fast she was on it,” Harris said. “I have a convertible, so I was taking my top down off the convertible. It was a car picture, and when I looked at my mirror, she was right there blocking us in right behind us.”

Harris added, “She was like, ‘People do bad things around here, and I don’t think that you live here, so why are you down here?’”

She said she started to explain that she lived down the street.

“My friend literally says, ‘Is it because we’re Black?’ And she’s like, ‘yes.’ And then she started to record her and she’s telling her the situation and she was saying, ‘I don’t care if you record me. You can record me,’” Harris recalled. “At that point, I was ready to go home.”

The woman’s car was blocking her in from behind, and the area in front of her car was muddy from the snow that had fallen earlier that day.

Harris called her parents, who arrived shortly thereafter.

Harris’ mom, Broadie, called Davidson County deputies, but she said she did not feel they took it seriously. She said a deputy only asked the woman to apologize.

“Because he didn’t do a report, he didn’t ask my name, he didn’t ask my daughter’s name, he didn’t ask my husband’s name. He didn’t even tell us his name,” Broadie said.

Captain Mann at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that there was not a report filed for the incident and he did not give a clear answer as to why not. When called again Tuesday for a follow-up, Mann could not be reached.

However, emergency dispatch confirmed a deputy did respond to the location on that day for a neighborhood disturbance.

Harris said she wants the woman to know that the incident shook her sense of security.

“I would like to tell her that I feel like I had the right to be there just as much as her kids had the right to be there. I don’t feel like because of the color of my skin, I’m any worse than her kids,” Harris said. “I feel like before she talks to someone, she needs to think about what she’s saying and who she’s saying it to because that really hurt me.”

The woman has declined to comment.