Blessed Michael McGivney beatified Saturday, continuing road to sainthood

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A moment in history for the catholic faith, a former diocesan priest and son of Connecticut beatified.

It’s also the first time a diocesan priest born in the United States is beatified, made blessed.

Father Michael McGivney is now to be recognized as Blessed Michael McGivney, which is “a recognition afforded by the Catholic Church of a person’s entrance into heaven, and proven capacity to intercede on behalf of individuals who pray in his or her name.”

From humble beginnings to beatification. His story began in the 1880s when then-Father McGivney saw families in his New Haven parish suffering devastating impacts when the breadwinner would suddenly die. He gathered a group of men in the basement of Saint Mary’s Church in New Haven and told them they had to work together to help those in trouble, that was the beginning of the Knights of Columbus.

His work and dedication helped hundreds of families during a worldwide pandemic. He died at the tender age of 38.

The Vatican deemed prayers to father McGivney healed an unborn baby with a fatal diagnosis. That was the one miracle needed to become a blessed. The healed child’s father reminisced on the moment that brought tears to his eyes.

“Ever since Michael has been born, he has become our own little relic,” the child’s father said. “It reminds us of God every time we look at him and the power that God has exhibited.”

Those who stand in the faith were standing in agreement that Father McGivney is the proper subject of religious honor, “who is perhaps on the road to sainthood.”

