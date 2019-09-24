Blood pressure drug losartan recalled again due to cancer-linked chemical contamination

News

by: Nexstar Media Group

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group) — The recall of a widely-prescribed blood pressure drug losartan is being expanded again by the Food and Drug Administration due to contamination by cancer-linked chemical.

The FDA says the drug contains trace amounts of N-methylnitrosobutyric acid, or NMBA, which has been linked to cancer.

Losartan is a generic angiotensin II receptor blocker used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure.

Five lots of the Torrent Pharmaceutical Limited drug are part of this recall, the fifth by Torrent since January, including losartan potassium tablets and losartan potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss