BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield officer suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car on Monday morning.

Police said just before 11 a.m., a Bloomfield officer initiated a traffic stop on a black Honda Accord with a misused license plate at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive.

The driver, identified as Rafaelito Ares of Torrington, did not cooperate and continued to drive forward while the officer was standing by the side of the car.

The officer was struck with the side door and mirror of the car and was knocked to the ground.

Officers pursued the car into West Hartford. West Hartford police were able to deploy stop sticks, ending the pursuit on Ridgewood Road in West Hartford.

The officer and Ares suffered minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital.

Ares was charged with assault of an officer, second-degree assault, interfering with an officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and several other charges. Bloomfield police said Ares was also processed for five active criminal arrest warrants.