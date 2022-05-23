BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for a man suspected of threatening two Bloomfield residents with a knife on Sunday night.

The Bloomfield Police Department’s Patrol Units responded to a home on Maple Edge Drive at around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that a man armed with a knife threatened two people inside the home. No one was injured during the call for service. The suspect was identified as Joel Martinez, 39.



The North Central Municipal Emergency Series Team was dispatched to the scene and assisted police with the investigation. Officers determined that Martinez left the residence prior to their arrival. Martinez was last seen inside the home on Maple Edge Drive, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing as the Bloomfield Patrol Division work with various law enforcement partners to locate Joel Martinez.

Anyone with information on the case or the whereabouts of Joel Martinez is asked to call the Bloomfield Police Department at 860-242-5501.