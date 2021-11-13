Bloomfield vigil pays respect to 750K lives lost due to COVID-19 pandemic

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil was held tonight in Bloomfield to pay respect to the 750,000 lives that were lost amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The “750 Lights Vigil,” hosted by the Bloomfield Congregational Church, was created following the somber milestone announced in early November: the U.S. officially surpassed 750,000 deaths due to COVID. Tonight, 750 lights were illuminated across the church’s lawn, across from the town green. Each light represented 1,000 people who passed away from the virus.

In addition to the sea of lights, faith and civic leaders spoke to those in attendance, as well as members of the medical community and people who lost loved ones due to the pandemic. Speakers included Pastor Shawn Fisher, Bloomfield Town Council member Suzette Debeatham-Brown, State Representative Bobby Gibson, Nurse Jen McIsaac, and Dr. Hugh Blumenfeld.

Shawn Fisher, pastor of Bloomfield Congregational Church, noted in a statement that “sometimes numbers get too long to process,” and after a while, “people don’t know when to gather to mourn.”

“We feel now is an appropriate time to mourn those who we have lost in this life due to COVID-19,” Fisher said. “At the same time, we want to life up hope, in the form of light, to remind everyone that nobody is alone and that the best way we will get through this is together, as a community.”

See photos from the 750 Lights Vigil below.