(WTNH) – Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal continues to back efforts to lower insulin costs for diabetics.

Blumenthal is proposing to cap costs at $35 a month for those with Medicare or private insurance.

Right now, insulin costs can run into the thousands, leading many patients to ration their life-sustaining doses.

“We’ve had it. Enough is enough. This is $600 per month, which is by and large the average, is just excessive and now it’s added to inflation on other costs,” Blumenthal said.

According to the CDC, some 28.7 million Americans have been diagnosed with diabetes.