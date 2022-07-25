(WTNH) – Senator Richard Blumenthal is challenging Major League Baseball’s restrictions on minor league pay and compensation.

He’s calling for scrutiny of MLB’s anti-trust exemption and its impact on minor league teams like the Hartford Yard Goats and the Norwich Sea Unicorns.

This comes after the Sea Unicorns were one of 40 minor league teams cut from affiliated status during the pandemic.

“Now, that team is joining others in suing Major League Baseball and the Department of Justice Anti-trust Division is joining them, supporting their efforts too,” Blumenthal said.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will examine the league’s exemption and its effect on player’s salaries, team contraction, work stoppages, and more.