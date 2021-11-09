Blumenthal highlights efforts to protect Americans, Afghan allies who remain in Afghanistan

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A new effort is underway to protect Americans and Afghan allies who remain in Afghanistan.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal is part of a bipartisan effort to prioritize bringing those people to the United States. He says hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghans are in danger following the Taliban takeover in September.

“They helped the United States when it was needed when the United States was in a hard time, they stood side by side and fought the war against terror,” Blumenthal said. “The more we delay the support, the more people dead on the ground, the more good people that will get killed.”

The proposal is an amendment to the Military Funding Bill. Blumenthal said it’s coming up for consideration in the coming weeks.