NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Monitoring the mental wellness of children during the age of social media is difficult, so momentum is building for new measures to protect kids and teens from online harms.

Watchdog group Accountable Tech held a roundtable Thursday with five young activists and Senator Richard Blumenthal about social media’s impact on mental health.

Blumenthal recently introduced the bipartisan “Kids Online Safety Act,” which is meant to empower kids and teens online while holding big tech accountable.

The young panelists opened up about their personal experiences growing up in the age of social media with all of the dangers on its platforms.

“I really began to get sucked into these false narratives that were perpetuated on social media. Specifically, I began to quantify my own worth with likes, comments and followers,” said Emma Lembke, co-founder of the LOG OFF movement and Tech(nically) Politics.

“All of us here recognize that social media isn’t going away, and while there are benefits that we’ve all experienced, the tremendous harms outweigh those benefits when you’re talking about suicide ideations,” said Zamaan Qureshi, policy advisor and social media coordinator for the Real Facebook Oversight Board.

Among other things, the online safety act requires that minors are provided with options to disable addictive product features and gives parents new controls to help support their children and identify harmful behaviors.