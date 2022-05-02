HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is holding a news conference alongside the Anti-Defamation League, Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford, West Hartford Police and local leaders to stand up against hate on Monday.

A report from the Anti-Defamation League that showed that anti-Semitic incidents reached an all-time high in Connecticut last year and recent news reports of hateful flyers being distributed across West Hartford by The New England Nationalist Social Club, a white supremacist group.

To combat hate in all its forms, Blumenthal will announce $26 million in federal funding to combat hate crimes — including $5 million for states and municipalities from the Blumenthal led bipartisan Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act to improve hate crime reporting systems, set up hate crimes hotlines to connect victims to local support services and provide training and education to law enforcement on how to identify and investigate hate crimes.

An additional $21 million will be allocated to the Department of Justice’s Community Relations Service, which provides facilitated dialogue, mediation, training, and consultation to assist communities facing discrimination-based conflict.