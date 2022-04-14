WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The state’s Municipal Accountability Review Board will vote virtually on whether the state should take over the city of West Haven’s finances following a major controversy surrounding town officials and Mayor Nancy Rossi on Thursday.

The vote comes after the West Haven City Council voted no confidence in Rossi amid the investigation into the misuse of the city’s COVID-19 relief funds. A state audit found that the majority of the COVID-19 relief funds spent by the city were misappropriated, according to state officials. The audit came after a state representative and council employee Michael Dimassa came under fire after he was accused of stealing $600,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Residents packed a council meeting room on Monday night to vent frustration at Mayor Rossi but attendees were shocked once they learned that Mayor Rossi would not be in attendance. The City Council voted “no confidence” in Mayor Rossi.

Mayor Rossi said she had attended a separate conference out-of-state and that is why she was not there. Rossi shared that she did not plan to resign amid the controversy.

West Haven brought in a new finance director Scott Jackson to ocmb through city records. Jackson shared that things appeared to be proper and accounted for.

“I’ve gone through probably 1,500 different payments in my few weeks here. I’ve never found something to be missing,” said Jackson. “They found some challenging items in there. I do believe that there was some documentation that was not provided to them, so they may have not had everything.”