Bob Stefanowski announced the departure of Senior Advisor Liz Kurantowicz due to strategic differences on Saturday, according to a statement from the campaign.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Liz’s work to help us set our state on a new path,” Stefanowski said in a statement. “Her talent and insights will be sorely missed.”

The announcement comes about two and a half months before Election Day on Nov. 8, where Stefanowski is challenging incumbent Governor Ned Lamont.

“It’s been a tremendous opportunity to work with Bob and Laura (Devlin) over these last few months,” Kurantowicz said in a statement. “I am confident they will continue working hard to make Connecticut better for everyone.”