BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Republican Gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning in a press release.

“I just wanted to let everyone know that I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning after finding out I had a positive exposure. I am vaccinated, boosted, and feeling fine so far. I will continue to follow all CDC protocols,” said Stefanowski.

Bob Stefanowski announced that he was running for Governor for a second time in January after losing to Ned Lamont back in 2018.

RELATED: Conn. Republicans pick Stefanowski for governor

Bob Stefanowski won the GOP’s backing on May 6 by an overwhelming majority at the state’s Republican Convention.