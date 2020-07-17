 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Bobcat that attacked dog then entered Preston home tests positive for rabies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bobcat_380446

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bobcat that attacked a dog and then wandered into a Preston home has tested positive for rabies.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night, DEEP and Connecticut State Police were called to a home on Lewis Road after reports of a bobcat sighting.

Karin Davis told News 8 she let her dog, Gabe, out on a leash in her backyard and then heard a commotion. When she opened her backdoor, she saw her dog and a bobcat “tangled up” on the patio.

Davis said she pulled the leash and was able to get Gabe inside, but the bobcat also made its way into her home.

She and her husband quickly called 911. When officials arrived, the pair went outside while a search went on inside of the home.

Davis reported the bobcat was found in the basement, hanging from a punching bag. Davis said that’s when they heard a gunshot and later learned the animal had been shot and killed.

It later tested positive for rabies.

The Davis’ dog had scratches on the chest and shoulder. Thankfully, a veterinarian said the dog was going to be okay.

Davis got vaccinated after the incident. She and her husband were unharmed.

DEEP has yet to comment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must watch: Shark at touch tank at Mystic Aquarium appears to have the 'zoomies'

News /

Rocky Neck State Park swimming area closed due to poor water quality

News /

Local businesses rally to support Mystic Quality Inn clerk injured in racial attack

News /

Suspects who assaulted Mystic Quality Inn worker in custody

News /

Suspects charged for assaulting Mystic Quality Inn worker extradited to CT, post bond

News /

Justice rally held in Stonington for assaulted Mystic Inn worker

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss