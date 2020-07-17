Bobcat that attacked dog then entered Preston home tests positive for rabies

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bobcat that attacked a dog and then wandered into a Preston home has tested positive for rabies.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night, DEEP and Connecticut State Police were called to a home on Lewis Road after reports of a bobcat sighting.

Karin Davis told News 8 she let her dog, Gabe, out on a leash in her backyard and then heard a commotion. When she opened her backdoor, she saw her dog and a bobcat “tangled up” on the patio.

Davis said she pulled the leash and was able to get Gabe inside, but the bobcat also made its way into her home.

She and her husband quickly called 911. When officials arrived, the pair went outside while a search went on inside of the home.

Davis reported the bobcat was found in the basement, hanging from a punching bag. Davis said that’s when they heard a gunshot and later learned the animal had been shot and killed.

It later tested positive for rabies.

The Davis’ dog had scratches on the chest and shoulder. Thankfully, a veterinarian said the dog was going to be okay.











Davis got vaccinated after the incident. She and her husband were unharmed.

DEEP has yet to comment.