Body cam footage of Hartford officer-involved shooting expected to release Monday

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — After worrying for years about the foundations crumbling beneath their houses, hundreds of suburban homeowners in a large swath of eastern Connecticut are getting help from the state to salvage their properties that had been doomed by bad batches of concrete.

The homes are being lifted, propped up into the air and held there as workers jackhammer away concrete that had deteriorated due to the presence of a naturally occurring but corrosive mineral. New foundations are poured and, after six to eight weeks of work, the houses are ready to live in once again. This process is expected to continue for years.