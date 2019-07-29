Body cam footage of Hartford officer-involved shooting expected to release Monday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Body cam footage is expected to be released on Monday related to the officer-involved shooting in Hartford.

State police say Hartford Detective Zach Sherry fatally shot 41-year-old Alphonso Zaporta of Windsor.

Sherry shot Zaporta multiple times after Zaporta allegedly grabbed another officer’s gun during a traffic stop Friday night.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss