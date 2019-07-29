Body cam footage of Hartford officer-involved shooting expected to release Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Body cam footage is expected to be released on Monday related to the officer-involved shooting in Hartford.
State police say Hartford Detective Zach Sherry fatally shot 41-year-old Alphonso Zaporta of Windsor.
Sherry shot Zaporta multiple times after Zaporta allegedly grabbed another officer’s gun during a traffic stop Friday night.
