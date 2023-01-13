WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. Discretion is advised.

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Office of the Inspector General released body cam video of an officer-involved shooting in Bristol.

Bristol police officers were investigating a report of a knifepoint carjacking of a Toyota Rav4 that occurred in Farmington Thursday afternoon. The suspect in the Farmington carjacking had earlier carjacked another car in Hartford, investigators said.

Bristol officers found the stolen Toyota near Quaker Lane in Bristol. The driver of the stolen car, later identified by authorities as 39-year-old Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, leading police on a pursuit.

During the foot chase, Gonzalez ran to and entered a Bristol police vehicle and started to drive away.

The inspector general’s office said Bristol Police Officer Seth Petzing fired multiple shots at

the fleeing vehicle. At least one bullet struck Gonzalez in the leg, the state said.

Investigators said Gonzalez kept driving for two and one-half miles before crashing the police car into Palma’s Diner on Stafford Avenue in Bristol.

Farmington police said the suspect sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The Office of Inspector General is investigating the shooting with Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad, Bristol Police Department, Farmington Police Department, and Hartford Police Department.

