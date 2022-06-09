EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man’s body was found in a home in East Haven one year after he was believed to have died.

Police said on June 7, the department received a call from East Haven Memorial Funeral Home who reported a strange phone call. They told police they received a phone call from someone asking about burial and cremations and learned the caller was inquiring about someone who died in April of 2021.

The funeral home told police the phone call quickly ended when they advised the caller that police should be contacted.

Police launched an investigation into the phone call. About an hour later, the East Haven Public Safety dispatch center received a phone call from someone inquiring about how to get a coroner to a home.

Officials learned the home was on Elm Street in East Haven. Officers responded to the home but were not able to make contact with anyone inside. Police said due to the possibility of a deceased person inside the home, police made entry.

Police said the body of an elderly male was found with advanced stages of decomposition in an upstairs bedroom. The investigation determined the man died in April of 2021, but it is unclear why the death was not reported earlier.

The caller was located and identified as the son of the deceased man.

East Have police said the incident remains under investigation with possible charges pending.

No additional information has been released at this time.