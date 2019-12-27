Body found in Suffield canal, possibly missing 64-year-old woman

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP/WTNH) – Police are investigating after a body was found in Suffield, Connecticut, Friday afternoon.

Suffield Police Chief Richard Brown confirmed with 22News that the body was discovered in a canal adjacent to the Connecticut River.

“The department is coordinating with Enfield to make a determination if it is in fact the missing party from last month as emergency services work to recover the body,” Brown said.

According to the Hartford Courant, police are trying to figure out of it’s 64-year-old Ondine Frohberg who disappeared after going to an Enfield restaurant on November 1.

No further information is available at this time.