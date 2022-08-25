TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a body was found on the shore of Burr Pond State Park in Torrington.

Officials from the state police, Encon police unit, and fire crews reported to the scene, police said.

According to officials, a female was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Chief’s State Attorney were notified of the discovery, police said.

Encon police are currently investigating the case.

No other details are available at this time.