Boeing looking to hire hundreds of temporary workers

(WTNH) — Boeing will hire hundreds of temporary workers to take care of its 737 max jets at Moses Lake in Washington state following the grounding of the same planes.
Moses Lake in Washington is where many of those jetliners have been stored since their grounding in March. The planes were grounded after two crashes overseas that killed more than 300 people.
