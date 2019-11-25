Boil water advisory issued for part of Coventry

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Water has issued a boil water advisory for some customers of the South Coventry water system in Coventry.

A water main break this afternoon caused a loss of water pressure in the system. Customers are advised to boil their tap water as a precaution.

About 70 households are affected by the advisory.

The advisory will stay in effect until water samples can be collected and tested in a state certified lab to confirm no bacteria is in the water system.

Connecticut Water customers outside the South Coventry water system are unaffected.