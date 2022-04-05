HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden Public Schools are investigating a bomb threat at Hamden High School on Tuesday morning.

A letter sent out to parents and families said that around 8 a.m., 911 dispatch received a bomb threat directed toward Hamden High School.

All students and staff were evacuated to a safe location. Hamden police and fire personnel are scanning the building to make sure it is safe for students and staff to return.

Hamden Public Schools is asking parents and families to not go to the school as it will interfere with first responders.

