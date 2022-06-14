Look out across Old Saybrook‘s Oyster River on a sunny summer day and see something unique. Folks biking on the water, enjoying each other’s company while sightseeing.

“It was really cool and unexpected too,” says 10-year-old Adreian Opatrny, visiting Connecticut from Spain.

“I think I offer the only hydro-biking experience in Connecticut,” says David Colvin, who has been leading tours for the past eight years. “There are two separate pontoons. It’s very stable.”

Colvin knows this terrain like the back of his hand.

“The tour affords a back view of all the houses you can’t see from the road,” he says. “It brings you close to the osprey and all the wildlife right here.”

Baby geese dot the landscape along with incredible birds of prey.

It’s an adventure suitable for all generations.

“The fact that the bikes are so easy and stable, you can have an 80-year-old with a walker do it, as long as they can bend their knee,” says Colvin. “It’s not hard,” says Adreian. “It was cool just to have fun.”

“If we’re cranking, we get a workout, and if we’re not we just enjoy the scenery,” says Colvin. “Either way it’s OK.”

With just a few weeks of summer left, water biking is a great way to unplug while really having a conversation and connecting with your family.

“I really liked stopping at Harvey’s beach,” says 14-year-old Olivia Opatrny. “Swimming around and playing with family, it was fun.”

The quiet, eco-friendly trip sometimes yields surprises when Colvin scoops up a blue crab to show off. But it’s always relaxing and a whole lot of fun.

“It’s just so peaceful. You come out it’s quiet,” says Colvin. “You get lots of water and sun. I love it.”

Colvin conducts tours through the foliage. The cost is $45.00 per bike.

For more information, call (860) 334-2882.