(WTNH) — Plenty of kids showed up to Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter’s free basketball camp in Milford on Friday.

The camp was held at the Fowler Field courts for kids aged 8 through 18. The kids took part in various drills to improve their skills on the court and some even got basketballs signed by the Celtics center!

